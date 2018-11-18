Thanksgiving 2018

Date/Time

November 18, 2018

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Location

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Present Music’s annual THANKSGIVING concert melds tradition with the best of what’s new and inspiring. Submerse yourself in the sound of nearly one hundred voices echoing throughout the beautiful Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Be present for the world premiere of Kamran Ince’s “Meditation and Gratitude”, written for the Hearing Voices vocal ensemble and Present Music. Relive the musical tradition of the Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group, join hands in the Friendship Dance, and continue your journey with Present Music.

This performance is not recommended for children under the age of 10.

Program Repertoire:

“Meditation and Gratitude” by Kamran Ince

“Book of Hours” by Robert Honstein, commissioned and premiered (below) by Present Music in 2016

“From Rivers” by Caroline Shaw

“Stars” by Ēriks Ešenvalds

“The Way Old Friends Do” by ABBA, performed (below) by Present Music in 2013

TICKETS

Single tickets are available for $25 (Value General Admission Tickets) and $55 (VIP Tickets) are on sale now. Student tickets $10/GA (call to order)

Tickets are available for purchase by phone and online, as well as at-the-door the day of the concert.

Online ticket sales end at 11:59PM the night before each concert.

